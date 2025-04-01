ELIZABETHTOWN – Two Elizabethtown residents were sworn in by Judge Sarah B. McPherson to be Guardian ad Litem volunteers March 27, promising to advocate for abused and neglected children in Bladen County.

Newly sworn-in volunteers Henry and Crystal Amirkhanian completed thirty hours of training in how to advocate for children in court before taking their oaths in front of a judge.

The Bladen County GAL Program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, which recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the state court system. Volunteer advocates work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures these children are placed in a safe, permanent home.

The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program thrives on volunteerism, and its vital work is only made possible by dedicated volunteers who are committed to the cause of keeping children safe from future harm. If you have an interest in becoming the voice for a child, contact the Bladen County GAL office at Leslie.m.thornton@nccourts.org. You can also find out more about the program by visiting https://volunteerforgal.org .