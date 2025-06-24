ELIZABETHTOWN – There will be new faces in principal places for the beginning of the new school year.

According to Elly Johnson, director of communications and family engagement for Bladen County Schools, “These changes reflect the district’s continued focus on putting the right people in the right places to foster student growth, strengthen school communities and support long-term success.”

“As a district, we are committed to ensuring our schools are led by individuals who are not only passionate about education but also deeply invested in the success of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson as he shared his confidence in the district’s new leaders. “These appointments reflect our belief in cultivating strong leadership to help every school, and every student thrive.”

Dr. Chris Carroll – East Bladen High School.

Carroll, currently serving as an Assistant Principal at East Bladen High School, has been named the school’s next principal following the upcoming retirement of Georgia Spaulding. A devoted educator with a passion for student success, Carroll brings a strong academic background and a wealth of experience across both traditional and alternative school settings.

Carroll earned his undergraduate degree in History Education from Campbell University and holds both a Master of Divinity and a master’s in History Education. Most recently, he completed his doctorate in Education Administration and Supervision from Liberty University. His career has included founding Elizabethtown Christian Academy, teaching at Bladen Early College High School, and serving in school leadership roles at Elizabethtown Middle and East Bladen High.

“I am honored to continue fostering a culture of excellence at East Bladen High School—one that empowers all individuals to think deeply and critically, upholds the values of integrity and empathy, and strategically invests every available resource to cultivate visionary leaders who are prepared to make a meaningful impact in Bladen County and beyond,” said Carroll.

Mr. Marc Edge – Bladen Early College High School.

Edge, currently principal at Clarkton School of Discovery, will step into the role of principal at Bladen Early College High School following the retirement of current principal, Mrs. Haley Cheshire.

A lifelong resident of Bladen County and proud graduate of Bladen County Schools, Edge brings a wealth of educational and leadership experience to his new role. He earned his undergraduate degree in Communications from NC State University and a Master of Teaching in Art Education from UNC Pembroke. He later completed the School Administration program through the Sandhills Regional Education Consortium.

Edge has taught and coached at the high school level and held administrative leadership roles at Bladenboro Primary School, Dublin Primary School and most recently, Clarkton School of Discovery. His career is guided by a passion for student empowerment.

“As educators and leaders, our purpose is to cultivate experiences that will help students discover who they are and where they can go,” he said. “I look forward to joining the Early College team as we work together to inspire excellence and guide our students so they can create their own success.”

Mrs. Amanda Murillo – Clarkton School of Discovery

Murillo, currently Assistant Principal at Tar Heel School, has been named the new principal of Clarkton School of Discovery. With over a decade of experience in education, she brings a strong foundation in instructional leadership, student support and school culture.

A proud product of Bladen County Schools, Murillo holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (K-6) from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a Master of Library Science from North Carolina Central University. She is also licensed in English as a Second Language and School Administration.

Known for her dedication to creating a supportive and high-achieving school environment, Murillo is driven by a deep belief in student potential and the power of strong community connections.

“I am passionate about student growth, community connection, and look forward to continuing to foster a school community that ignites excellence,” Murillo said. “As the new principal of Clarkton School of Discovery, my mission is to lead with heart, inspire with purpose, and create an environment where every student believes they can succeed.”

These transitions will officially take effect Aug. 1, 2025. Bladen County Schools said that it would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Carroll, Mr. Edge, and Mrs. Murillo, and expresses gratitude to Ms. Spaulding and Mrs. Cheshire for their dedicated service and leadership.