ELIZABETHTOWN – It’s never to early to think about getting your Christmas plans on the calendar and for E-town, the annual parade is one of the best Christmas celebrations in Bladen County.

The holiday season will shine bright in downtown Elizabethtown as the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade lights up Broad Street on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s event will be extra magical, as the community gathers for a lighted evening parade, bringing sparkling floats, festive music, and holiday cheer to families and visitors of all ages. Parade-goers can look forward to dazzling lights, creative displays from local businesses and organizations, marching bands, and of course, a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“The Christmas Parade is one of our town’s most cherished traditions,” says Amy Hudson, Manager of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a time for neighbors, families, and friends to come together and celebrate the spirit of the season in the heart of Elizabethtown.”

In addition to the festivities, this year’s parade will feature a Christmas Float Contest. Participating groups are encouraged to decorate their floats to match the parade’s lighted theme. Judges will select an overall winner recognizing creativity, holiday spirit, and community pride.

The parade will begin on Broad Street and wind through downtown, offering plenty of viewing spots for spectators to enjoy the show. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure their favorite spot along the route.

The Elizabethtown Christmas Parade is organized by The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, with support from local businesses and community volunteers.

Event Details:

What: Elizabethtown Christmas Parade

Elizabethtown Christmas Parade When: Sunday, November 30, 2025 – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 30, 2025 – 6:00 p.m. Where: Broad Street to Poplar St, Downtown Elizabethtown

Broad Street to Poplar St, Downtown Elizabethtown Theme: Light up Elizabethtown

For more information on participation, parade entry applications, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amy Hudson 910-322-0870 or [email protected]

Come celebrate the magic of the season with us as we light up Elizabethtown this Christmas!