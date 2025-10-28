BLADENBORO – Three of the four Bladen County middle school volleyball teams began their regular seasons Monday. Elizabethtown did not play.
Bladenboro, which won the preseason tournament last week, swept Clarkton 2-0 to open the season. Clarkton then outlasted Nakina in three sets. The results of the Bladenboro-Nakina game were not available.
In Lake Waccamaw, Tar Heel lost its matches in straight sets to Whiteville and East Columbus.
MONDAY, OCT. 27
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
At Bladenboro
Bladenboro 2, Clarkton 0
Clarkton 2, Nakina 1
Nakina vs. Bladenboro
At East Columbus
Whiteville 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-6, 25-11)
East Columbus 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-10, 25-5)
TUESDAY, OCT. 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament
East Bladen vs. Union/East Columbus winner, 7 p.m.
RECREATION
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Hurricanes vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.
10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park
Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.
Golf
Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament
Championship, 6 p.m.