BLADENBORO – Three of the four Bladen County middle school volleyball teams began their regular seasons Monday. Elizabethtown did not play.

Bladenboro, which won the preseason tournament last week, swept Clarkton 2-0 to open the season. Clarkton then outlasted Nakina in three sets. The results of the Bladenboro-Nakina game were not available.

In Lake Waccamaw, Tar Heel lost its matches in straight sets to Whiteville and East Columbus.

MONDAY, OCT. 27

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At Bladenboro

Bladenboro 2, Clarkton 0

Clarkton 2, Nakina 1

Nakina vs. Bladenboro

At East Columbus

Whiteville 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-6, 25-11)

East Columbus 2, Tar Heel 0 (25-10, 25-5)

TUESDAY, OCT. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

East Bladen vs. Union/East Columbus winner, 7 p.m.

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Hurricanes vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park

Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

Championship, 6 p.m.