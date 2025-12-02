Cathy Kinlaw, a very empassioned member of the White Lake Friends gave a presentation introducing the group and sharing both active plans and future dreams of the organization.

WHITE LAKE – Cathy Kinlaw was the special speaker at the November Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce breakfast held Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. at Ski Burger.

Kinlaw provided a very colorful slide presentation and gave an informative talk about the recent happenings of the White Lake Friends, Inc.

The first item on her agenda was the introduction of her group and their mission statement which is to: “Restore, Protect and Conserve” the natural resources of their Carolina Bay. She followed that with a list of those they partner with, which included: Town of White Lake, Cape Fear ARCH Conservation Collaborative, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, NC Department of Environmental Quality, NC Division of Parks and Recreation, Lower Cape Fear Wildlife Federation, NCSU Agricultural Department and Vet School, NC Mountains-to-Sea Trail, NC Great State Trails Coalition.

Kinlaw then listed the busy schedule of active projects from the group which included: boating regulations, bat education, Venus Fly Trap education, turtle rescue event, Turtle Trot Fun Run, Chamber Christmas tree exhibit, Clean Sweep Cleanup Day, White Lake Water Festival and CCW Harvest Festival, Town of White Lake PSAs and Public Brochures, Uplift Video Productions and the multiuse path completion.

Some of the future plans on the horizon include: summer camps for kids, adding a historical records keeper, grants and fundraising, ecosystem education, seminars on local flora and fauna and workshops about Carolina Bays.