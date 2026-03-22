Bladen Schools Betas earn 166 awards at State Convention

Bladen County Schools had much to celebrate on Thursday, March 12, as students across the district earned 166 awards at the North Carolina Beta Conventions.

While this year’s convention was held virtually due to inclement weather, that did not diminish the excitement nor the achievement. Bladen County’s Betas rose to the occasion and delivered results that reflect the district’s long-standing tradition of excellence with the Beta Club.

Students and staff found meaningful ways to experience the convention together. All three of the district’s high schools came together at Bladen Early College to watch the virtual results and cheer for one another in real time. Several elementary school teams gathered at Tar Heel School for their own viewing celebration, while other school teams watched together on their home campuses.

“It was great to see our Bladen County Beta students celebrating each other and building each other up,” Bladen Early College High School Principal Marc Edge said. “I am glad we have the opportunity to highlight our students’ academic and artistic talents, and I am so proud of all our students and their awards.”

Among the highlights was the election of Bladen County students to serve as state officers at the three levels of N.C. Beta Club. Jackson Davis from Bladenboro Primary was elected to serve as Elementary Vice President and Chatham Rigsbee, a student at Clarkton School of Discovery, will serve as Junior Vice President. Elected to serve as Senior President was East Bladen High School student Quadir Brown.

“We are incredibly proud of every one of our Beta students,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said. “To bring home 166 awards and to have students elected as state officers at the elementary, junior and senior levels is a true reflection of the talent, leadership, and character that defines Bladen County Schools. This is a wonderful moment for our students, their families and our entire community.”

Students will represent their schools and the district at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee in June.

Here is a list of Bladen County winners:

Bladen Early College High School: Harper Ward, 3rd in Recyclable Art Division 1; Joshua Knuth, 3rd in Woodworking Division II; Phoenix Nichol, 4th in 9th grade Biomedical Health Science; Ryleigh Finley, 4th in Onsite Painting Division 1; Maliah McClendon, 5th in Hand Drawn Anime Division 1; Brantley Huggins, 5th in 9th grade Language Arts; Emily Campos Estrada, 5th in Sculpture Division II; Lluvia Sanches Orellana,5th in 11th grade Spanish.

East Bladen High School: Quadir Brown, Senior Beta State President; Amanda Bollinger, 1st in Digital Art Division I; Noah Stephens, 2nd in 9th grade Agriscience; Johnny Wilson, 2nd in 10th grade Agriscience; Amanda Bollinger, 2nd in 9th grade Social Studies; Rose Ibarra Espinoza, 2nd in 9th grade Spanish; Dashon Campbell, 4th in 12th grade Biomedical Health Science; Niyah Wooten, 4th in Accessorized Design; Luke Bridgers, 4th in 9th grade Spelling; Jaxon Hair, 4th in Woodworking Division II; Greigh Butler, 5th in Recyclable Art Division I and 5th in 9th grade Science; Senior Campaign Skit, 3rd.

West Bladen High School: Liberty Osborne, 1st in Jewelry Division II; Cylee Lugenbell, Caroline Musselwhite, 3rd in Fiber Arts Division I; 5th in Quilling Division II; Jonah Bryan, 5th in Black & White Photography Division II; Show Choir, 1st; Performing Arts Senior Large Group, 3rd (Anthony Corbett, Premier Performer Senior Dancer; Omarion Brown, Everlee Nance, Makenna Thurman, Anthony Corbett and Aidan Trinidad, Premier Performance Senior Singer).

Bladenboro Middle School: Alyssa Nicole Pittman, 1st in Elementary Black & White Photography; Rachel Ann Cummings, 1st in 8th grade Computer Science Principles; Bella Hester, 1st in Junior Digitally Enhanced Photography; Tyler Thurman, 1st in 7th grade Language Art; Abbey Claire Nance, 2nd in 8th grade Spelling; Paisley Singletary, 3rd in Solo, Duo, Trio-Vocalist; Carter Valenta, 4th in Elementary Color Photography; Alivia Ammons, 4th in Elementary Digitally Enhanced Photography; Alyssa Robinson, 5th in 5th grade Health & Physical Education; Gavin Richardson, 5th in Elementary Spanish; Peyton Desappio, 5th in 5th grade Spelling; Jackson Britt, 5th in Junior Digital Art; Alana Sage Campbell and Paisley Singletary, Premier Performer Elementary Singer; Nora Blake Chadwick, Premier Performer Junior Singer; Elementary Technology, 4th; Elementary Apparel Design, 5th; Elementary Digital Portfolio, 2nd; Elementary Performing Arts Small Group, 1st; Elementary Service Learning Showcase, 3rd; Junior Technology, 3rd; Junior Three Dimensional Design, 2nd; Junior Two Dimensional Design, 5th; Junior Campaign Skit, 2nd; Junior Digital Portfolio, 5th; Junior Performing Arts Large Group, 2nd; Junior Songfest, 3rd.

Clarkton School of Discovery: Chatham Rigsbee, Junior Beta State Vice-President; Ma’Kaiya Smith, 1st in 5th grade Health and Physical Education; Joshua Williams, 1st in 5th grade Language Arts; Nora Bridgers, 1st in 5th grade Math; Meredith Cromartie; 1st in 5th grade Social Studies; Chelsea Bordeaux, 1st in Junior Creative Writing; Madison Caballero Salinas, 1st in 6th grade Math; Daziyah Beatty, 1st in 6th grade Science; Callie Lindsay, 1st in 7th grade Science; Shawn Davisson, 2nd in 8th grade Health and Physical Education; Callie Lindsay; 2nd in Junior Speech; Jay’Cion Bonds, 4th in 5th grade Science; Majhir Benjamin, 4th in 5th grade Spelling; Michael Borza, 4th in 8th grade Computer Science Principles; Cory Singletary, 5th in 6th grade Language Arts; Ronnae McLean, 5th in 7th grade Math; Kemar Monroe, 5th in 6th grade Social Studies; Elementary Club Trading Pin, 3rd; Elementary Digital Portfolio, 5th; Elementary Performing Arts Small Group (Nora Bridgers and Jay’Cion Bonds, Elementary Premiere Performer Dancer), 5th; Elementary Service Learning Showcase, 4th; Elementary Three Dimensional Design, 3rd; Junior Campaign Skit, 3rd; Junior Digital Portfolio, 2nd; Junior Living Literature, 3rd; Junior Musicology, 1st; Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Instrumentalist, 5th; Junior Performing Arts Large Group, 3rd; Junior Scrapbook, 3rd; Junior Songfest, 1st; Junior Two Dimensional Design, 4th.

Elizabethtown Middle School: Junior Apparel Design, 5th; Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Vocalist, 5th (Ayden Murray and Nizana Banks, Junior Premiere Performer Singer).

Tar Heel School: Savannah King, 1st in Elementary Cake Decorating and 2nd in Elementary Creative Writing; Joshua Tomas Zacarias, 2nd in Junior Digitally Enhanced Photography; Samir Bravo Perez, 2nd in 6th grade Spanish; Antwon Douglas, 3rd in Elementary Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trip – Instrumentalist and 4th in Elementary Digital Art; Janessa Marroquin Felix, 3rd in Elementary Digitally Enhanced Photography; Morgan Lesane, 4th in Junior Digital Art; Elementary Technology, 1st; Elementary Book Battle, 4th; Elementary Digital Portfolio, 4th; Junior Performing Arts Large Group, 4th; Junior Service Learning Showcase, 4th; Elementary Service Learning Showcase, 5th.

Bladenboro Primary: Jackson Davis, Elementary Beta State Vice President and 1st in 4th grade Health and Physical Education; Masen Miller, 1st in Elementary Color Photography; Messiah Morris, 1st in Elementary Digital Art; Aliyah Weathers, 1st in Elementary Hand Drawn Anime; Raelynn Wilson, 1st in Elementary Poetry and 3rd in Elementary Mixed Media; Adalyn Edmondson, 2nd in Elementary Painting; Leighton Lewis, 4th in Elementary Fiber Arts; Elijah Atkinson, 4th in 4th grade Social Studies; Tyler Miller, 5th in Elementary Black & White Photography; Averie Tew, 5th in Elementary Recyclable Art; Angel Nava Mavamete, 4th in 4th grade Spanish; Elementary Campaign Skit, 1st; Elementary Songfest, 4th.

Bladen Lakes Primary: Jorge Ortiz Rojas, 3rd in 4th grade Social Studies; Madison Westbrook, 4th in Elementary Painting; Elementary Three Dimensional, 1st; Elementary Engineering, 5th; Elementary Two Dimensional Design, 5th.

Dublin Primary School: Rebeca Velasco Garcia, 1st in 4th grade Spanish.

Elizabethtown Primary School: Isabella Munoz-Ventura, 3rd in Elementary Sculpture.

To learn more about the National Beta Club visit betaclub.org.