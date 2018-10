ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Safe Kids will be hosting a Car Seat Take Back event this week.

On Thursday, the organization will replace children’s car seats that were damaged in Hurricane Florence. Certified technicians will be on site to install the replaced seats, while supplies last.

The event will be held Thursday at 1358 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown, the Greene’s Pond lot located beside San Jose. The Car Seat Take Back will take place from 3-7 p.m.