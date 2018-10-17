In-person early voting begins Wednesday

RALEIGH – In-person early voting for the 2018 general election begins Wednesday, Oct. 17 in North Carolina.

Statewide, more than 300 early voting sites will offer approximately 50,000 combined hours of voting through Saturday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 6.

The 18-day early voting period allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person at any early voting site in their county. Early voting in Bladen County takes place at the Bladen County Public Library main branch.

Early voting also offers “same-day registration,” allowing individuals eligible to vote who aren’t yet registered in their county to register and vote at the same time. The regular voter registration deadline has passed.

Same-day registrants must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of their address. “Proof of address” documents include a North Carolina driver license or other government-issued photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document showing the voter’s name and address. Also acceptable is a document issued by a college/university showing the student’s name and on-campus housing address.

To avoid long lines, voters should keep in mind that the busiest early voting days typically are the first and last days.

Voters are encouraged to check their voter registrations and view their sample ballots through the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement’s Voter Lookup tool.

In addition to in-person early voting, North Carolina offers absentee voting by mail, and of course, voters may vote at their precinct on Election Day.

“This is an important election year, and we encourage all eligible voters to choose the voting option that best fits your busy schedules,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, State Board executive director. “For those who missed the regular registration deadline, early voting offers a chance to both register and vote from October 17 through November 3.”