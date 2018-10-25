Governor’s Safety Highway Program kicks off Booze It & Lose It

RALEIGH — With people around the state thinking about scary monsters, ghouls, and goblins, a state agency wants to warn people about something even more frightening — drunk driving.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program kicked off the 2018 Halloween Booze It & Lose It campagin with a five-day tour of the Breath Alcohol Testing vehicle. Beginning and ending at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the BAT mobile will tour the state raising awarness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Instituted in 1994, the Booze It & Lose It campaign runs sobriety checkpoints in all 100 North Carolina counties by partnering with state and local law enforcement to target impaired drivers. Since the program’s inception, more than 9,000 people have lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina.