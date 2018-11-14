Lawmen: Stranded vehicle had rifle, cash and drugs

ELIZABETHTOWN — A vehicle stranded on the 6400 block of N.C. 87 East was checked by a Bladen County deputy Monday, leading to the arrest of two New Hanover County residents and the seizure of a rifle, ammunition, cash and drugs.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said the welfare check was at 4:33 a.m. A strong odor of marijuana led to a search. Lawmen discovered an AK-47 rifle with two loaded 30-round magazines, $610 cash, drug paraphernalia, 63.3 grams of methamphetamine, 5.8 grams of cocaine and 462.2 grams of marijuana, which is just over a pound.

Carrie Ann Simmons and Stephen James Linderman were arrested. Simmons was later served with outstanding warrants from Brunswick County; Linderman was later served with outstanding warrants from New Hanover and Cumberland counties.

Simmons, 34, of 3989 Windtree Court in Leland, faces charges related to the drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon. The Brunswick charges were drug related. Her bail was set at $1.005 million.

Linderman, 28, of 2602 Justus Court in Wilmington, faces charges related to the drugs. The New Hanover and Cumberland charges included resisting a public officer, drugs and driving while license revoked.