Baldwin Branch honors veterans

Contributed photo In the ceremony at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church were (front, from left) Minister Mac Melvin, Minister Charles Crocker, Pastor Louie Boykin, Walter Rhodie, Jr., Tankeisha Graham, Jessica Wilson, James Smith, James McDowell, Bennett McDowell, (back, from left) Kenneth McKoy, Rudolph Ford, Matthew Cromartie, Edron Lewis and Timothy Fulmer. Contributed photo In the ceremony at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church were (front, from left) Minister Mac Melvin, Minister Charles Crocker, Pastor Louie Boykin, Walter Rhodie, Jr., Tankeisha Graham, Jessica Wilson, James Smith, James McDowell, Bennett McDowell, (back, from left) Kenneth McKoy, Rudolph Ford, Matthew Cromartie, Edron Lewis and Timothy Fulmer.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Veterans were recognized and saluted Sunday at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church.

The service included gifts and words of gratitude.

The church, in a news release, said “Veterans have been through a lot and several challenges. Once they are discharged they continue to give sacrifices. Battles and encounters they faced while in the military often last throughout life by way of negative impacts on their health. These issues just do not stop when they are discharged they continue on for a lifetime.

“Veterans have put their lives on the line to protect the freedom that we enjoy today. They are dedicated to the country and deserve to be recognized for their commitment. ‘Da Branch Family’ salutes all veterans.”

