Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen head coach Robby Priest talks with his team during the season-opener against Clinton. The head coach learned this week he is cancer-free. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen head coach Robby Priest talks with his team during the season-opener against Clinton. The head coach learned this week he is cancer-free.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Robby Priest, the popular head football coach at East Bladen High School, is cancer free.

Priest, 43, shared the good news with a number of friends through text messages on Wednesday.

“Very appreciative and thankful for all the prayers, and the support,” Priest said.

The community rallied to the side of he and his family when he was diagnosed with colon cancer last fall. The diagnosis came the day before Thanksgiving while his team was in the state playoffs. It opens this year’s playoffs Friday at home with Beddingfield High School from Wilson.

East Bladen lost that Thanksgiving Friday to Southwest Onslow. On Dec. 5, Priest underwent surgery.

Chemotherapy treatments this year, of about four hours each, have followed. He completed those in August, never missing a practice or game since the diagnosis.

The coaching fraternity that is high school football has checked on him regularly, both at games and during the year.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen head coach Robby Priest talks with his team during the season-opener against Clinton. The head coach learned this week he is cancer-free. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_EB-Clinton3-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen head coach Robby Priest talks with his team during the season-opener against Clinton. The head coach learned this week he is cancer-free.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.