Pork & Beats brings out families and the fun

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Rubberband guns and marshmallow shooters fascinated Mason Smith, center, and Braylon Cromartie, right. Arlee Tripaldi, left, was on hand to show the spectators how it was done. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Rubberband guns and marshmallow shooters fascinated Mason Smith, center, and Braylon Cromartie, right. Arlee Tripaldi, left, was on hand to show the spectators how it was done. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Mason Smith, left, and Braylon Cromartie, right, spent quite a while looking at the booth. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Mason Smith, left, and Braylon Cromartie, right, spent quite a while looking at the booth. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The Baldwin Branch Male Chorus shared their faith through song on Saturday. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The Baldwin Branch Male Chorus shared their faith through song on Saturday. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal NC Forest Service showed their support by having a table set up. Mike Henson, left, and Mitchell Locklear, right, said they enjoyed the nice weather. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal NC Forest Service showed their support by having a table set up. Mike Henson, left, and Mitchell Locklear, right, said they enjoyed the nice weather.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The pulse of downtown was felt this year at the Pork & Beats Festival, and visitors seemed excited to have a chance to experience the pleasure of nice weather and community.

Vendors everywhere, both those expected and the unexpected, were showing off their wares, and the crowds had the chance to look at a wide variety of items.

Bill Marsh, an avid coin collector, shared that he loved.

“I have done real well,” he said. “I am about sold out.”

Marsh had a table laden with all kinds of coins for sale.

Kids were out in the beautiful afternoon, enjoying the sunshine and nice clear skies after four days of rain earlier in the week.

Zyria Johnson and Reagan Corbett spent the time dancing near the Baldwin Branch Male Chorus, playing in bubbles and frolicking in front of the stage.

Lots of homemade items were out for sale, plus groups like 4-Hers were selling drinks and sharing stories about their events and activities.

Amelia Harris spent the afternoon with her mom.

“My mom is out here volunteering with me,” she said, referring to the table they were manning. Katherine White helped her daughter demonstrate an experiment that they explained was similar to the gasses built up in a cow’s stomach.

One only had to turn the corner and see the bouncy houses up for kids to play on.

Across the street, which was closed off, the kids had two jumping options.

Diane Trinidad and her daughter, Lena, had lots of fun practicing softball with a paper ball and flyswatter.

“I play softball,” said Lena. “I play shortstop and sometimes I am the pitcher.” Lena and her mother shared that she played in travel ball.

If that wasn’t enough, the kids had a chance to check out a booth set up by Arlee Tripaldi, and it was filled with all kinds of toys and gadgets guaranteed to delight any child’s mind. Everything from an almost super hi-tech rubberband gun to a marshmallow shooter were available.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Rubberband guns and marshmallow shooters fascinated Mason Smith, center, and Braylon Cromartie, right. Arlee Tripaldi, left, was on hand to show the spectators how it was done. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsTripaldi-Smith-Cromartie.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Rubberband guns and marshmallow shooters fascinated Mason Smith, center, and Braylon Cromartie, right. Arlee Tripaldi, left, was on hand to show the spectators how it was done. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Mason Smith, left, and Braylon Cromartie, right, spent quite a while looking at the booth. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsSmith-Cromartie.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Mason Smith, left, and Braylon Cromartie, right, spent quite a while looking at the booth. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Baldwin Branch Male Chorus shared their faith through song on Saturday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsBaldwinBranchChorus.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The Baldwin Branch Male Chorus shared their faith through song on Saturday. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

NC Forest Service showed their support by having a table set up. Mike Henson, left, and Mitchell Locklear, right, said they enjoyed the nice weather. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsHinson-Locklear.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

NC Forest Service showed their support by having a table set up. Mike Henson, left, and Mitchell Locklear, right, said they enjoyed the nice weather. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Smokey made his presence known to the right of the main stage. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsSmokey.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Smokey made his presence known to the right of the main stage. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

A miniature hog house was on display for people to see. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsHoghouse.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

A miniature hog house was on display for people to see. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Dancing and playing in bubbles during the sunny afternoon entertained Reagan Corbett and Zyria Johnson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsCorbett-Johnson.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Dancing and playing in bubbles during the sunny afternoon entertained Reagan Corbett and Zyria Johnson. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Travel softball league member Lena Tinidad, and her mom, Diane Trinidad, took a few minutes while other kids were playing in the bouncy houses to practice with a paper ball and a flyswatter. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsTrinidad.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Travel softball league member Lena Tinidad, and her mom, Diane Trinidad, took a few minutes while other kids were playing in the bouncy houses to practice with a paper ball and a flyswatter. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Bill Marsh, an avid coin collector, had a table full of commemorative and international coins for sale during the festival. He said that he did real well at the event. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_porkbeatsBill-Marsh.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Bill Marsh, an avid coin collector, had a table full of commemorative and international coins for sale during the festival. He said that he did real well at the event.

Pork & Beats draws families, smiles and a very good time

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ncnewswriter@gmail.com.