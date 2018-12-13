Warp Clarkton seeking job applicants

CLARKTON — Warp Clarkton, in operations for several months, has announced and expansion and a call for job applicants in Bladen County.

New Generation Yarn Corp., its formal name, has between 75 and 100 jobs and represents a $4 million investment. Applications for jobs are being accepted through NCWorks and at the plant.

The facility in Clarkton, at 10575 W.R. Latham St., manufactures conventional warping and draw warping machines, and also serves as a warehousing and distribution center. Its expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

New Generation Yarn has maintained manufacturing facilities in North Carolina for more than 20 years.

“This expansion will give New Generation Yarn added flexibility and capacity to service and react to its customers’ needs more quickly and efficiently,” said Shartel Smith, the company’s CEO.