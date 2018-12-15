Deadline extended for agriculture disaster relief program

Eleven counties have been added to eligibility for the agriculture disaster relief program, and the deadline was extended to Thursday.

A news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says 65 counties are now included, stretching from Anson and Watauga counties to the coast. Approval was given by the N.C. General Assembly, and the bill signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

This assistance is available to farmers who suffered crop losses including apples, barley, corn, cotton, hay, industrial hemp, nursery crops, specialty crops, tobacco, peanuts, sweet potatoes, livestock and aquaculture, the release said.

“We don’t want to miss any farmers that are eligible for help through this program,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “To qualify for assistance, a farmer only needs to farm in a disaster-declared county. Payments from this fund will be based on county averages for loss and yield rather than individual losses.”

Information about the program are available online at ncagr.gov or by calling 866-645-9403.