ELIZABETHTOWN — Ag ‘Em Up Field Days were held while Emereau: Bladen Charter School was on fall break.
Stacie Kinlaw of the N.C. Cooperative Extension arranged for a visit to the school this week.
Third-grade students learned about soil, corn, chickens and the swine industry.
Contributed photos
Ava Allen got a chance to pet a chicken at Emereau during Ag ‘Em Up Day.
Ava Allen got a chance to pet a chicken at Emereau during Ag ‘Em Up Day.
Contributed photo
Maylin McMichael shucked corn during Ag ‘Em Up Day.
Maylin McMichael shucked corn during Ag ‘Em Up Day.