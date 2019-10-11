ELIZABETHTOWN — Ag ‘Em Up Field Days were held while Emereau: Bladen Charter School was on fall break.

Stacie Kinlaw of the N.C. Cooperative Extension arranged for a visit to the school this week.

Third-grade students learned about soil, corn, chickens and the swine industry.

Ava Allen got a chance to pet a chicken at Emereau during Ag 'Em Up Day.

Maylin McMichael shucked corn during Ag 'Em Up Day.