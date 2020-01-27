CLARKTON — The Pink Slips have been named as the featured band for the Clarkton Farm Fest on March 21.

The festival shared the news Sunday in a release.

The band membership stretches from the Piedmont to the coast, but is considered based out of Clarkton. They’ll perform in the Clarkton Entertainment Center, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and the dance starting about 30 minutes later.

Admission is $20 per person. Proceeds benefit activities and youth organizations in and around Clarkton.

Carolina beach music, soul, country and rock are the typical fare for the band anchored by lead vocalist Townsend Link and trumpeter Greg Elkins. The band also played the Sept. 28 gig last fall that brought the event back to life following a decade of absene.

Before that, it had been one of the county’s longest running festival events. Organizers say the goal was to get it back off the ground last fall, and take another step this spring.

In the release, Noel Dennis said, “The Farm Fest Committee knows we have to take baby steps to get us back where we used to be. Before our festival disbanded 10 years ago, we had held a festival in Clarkton for over 50 years, as Farmers’ Day and the Tobacco Festival and then Farm Fest. Our goal now is to make another 50-year run.”

Dennis is chairman of the committee.

“We’re a small town, but Farm Fest has always appreciated our farmers and always helped our community grow. That has never stopped,” the chairman said.

Table reservations are available by calling Debbie Heustess at 910-647-0651; do not call after 9:30 p.m. Table reservations are $25 each, and include seating for eight. Tickets are separate. Smaller stand-up tables, at $10 each, can also be reserved.

The evening will include a half-and-half cash giveaway.

Coolers are allowed; glass is not.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Always entertaining and gracious to those who come to see them, The Pink slips have been named as the featured band for the Clarkton Farm Fest to be held March 21. At a fundraiser last summer for Elizabethtown’s Dixie Youth Baseball team, Greg Elkins (left) and Townsend Link (not shown) invited some help for one of their numbers in Leinwand Park. Obliging them are (from left) Aubrey Faircloth, T.J. Faircloth and their mom, Jennifer Faircloth; Maddox Edwards and his mom Jessica Edwards; and Christy Sasser, Nicole Walters and Brenda Priest.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal