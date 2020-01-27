RALEIGH — State election board officials said Friday a mailer is on the way to 4.7 million households throughout North Carolina.

Because a federal judge blocked the voter photo ID requirement that more than 55 percent of the state had endorsed, there is no voter ID at the primary on March 3. It’s also not a requirement with any other part of this segment of the election, to include absentee by mail voting and early voting.

To help amid the confusion caused by the judge’s order, the state Board of Elections says it is mailing a postcard as a reminder. The cost to print the cards was $96,240.

In a release, the state executive director, Karen Brinson Bell, said, “We know these changes can be confusing for voters, and we wanted to make sure all voters have the latest information about the primary election. This mailing also provides important election dates for voters to add to their calendars.”

The following are those dates:

• Feb. 7: Regular voter registration deadline (last day to change party affiliation for March primary).

• Feb. 13-29: In-person early voting period. Voters may register and vote at the same time.

• Feb. 25: Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

• March 3: Primary Election Day (Polls are open statewide from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Bell has also posted a video reminder. Go to the website VoterID.NCSBE.gov for more information.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_voter-id-postcard_Page_2.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_voter-id-postcard_Page_1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal