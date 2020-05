ELIZABETHTOWN — A meeting to plan the 45th-year reunion for the Class of 1975 from East Bladen High School is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Elizabethtown branch of the Bladen County Public Library.

Those interested should call Jewell L. Smith at 910-862-2989.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_class-reunion-020720.jpeg