ELIZABETHTOWN — For the 101st day of school, Emereau: Bladen Charter School celebrated by dressing as Dalmations.

Thoughout the day, students used the number 101 to do reading, math and STEM activities. STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. Emereau is in its third year, and this was the second time celebrating day 101.

Contributed photo

The second grade classes of Mrs. Garner and Ms. Griffin were part of Emereau: Bladen Charter School celebrating Feb. 6, the 101st day of school by dressing as Dalmations. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_emereau-dalmations-021420.jpeg Contributed photo

