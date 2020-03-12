HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy had several winners, including first place performers, at the annual Junior Beta Convention and the Senior Beta Convention.

The following are those for the Junior Beta Club:

• State Junior Beta president: Hudson Griffin.

• Campaign Skit Junior: 1st place.

• Book Battle Elementary: 1st place, Davis Rogers, Rivers Robinson, Gracie Brice.

• Creative Writing Junior: 1st place, Lexie Sawvel.

• Language Arts 5th Grade: 1st place, Kailey Pope.

• Marketing & Communications Elementary: 1st place, Will Owens, Noah Tanner, Makayla Stallings, Trey Owens, Walker Clifton.

• Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio Elementary: 1st place, Clara Glynn Hill.

• Quiz Bowl Elementary: 1st place, Davis Rogers, Gracie Brice, Rivers Robinson, Kailey Pope.

• Two Dimensional Elementary: 1st place, Eve Bradlee Hardison, Emma DuBose.

• Performing Arts Group Talent: 2nd place.

• Drawing Junior: 2nd place, Caiden Sutton.

• Engineering Elementary: 2nd place, Channing Jackson, Piper Nelson, Jack DuBose, Magdalene Parker, Wilson Clifton.

• Fiber Arts Junior: 2nd place, Jase William Blanchard.

• Speech Elementary: 2nd place, Hutchens Glenn.

• Woodworking Junior: 2nd place, Mabel Rose Parker.

• Woodworking Elementary: 3rd place, Magdalene Parker.

• Drawing Elementary: 3rd place, Will Owens.

• Sculpture Elementary: 3rd place, Windsor Farrior.

• Three Dimensional Design Elementary: 3rd place, Dodge Pope, Luke Weeks.

• Songfest Junior: 3rd place.

• Robotics Elementary: 4th place, Miller Ludlum, Brantley Frederick, Caleb Kirven, Noah Tanner, Sammy Martin, Walker Clifton, Oakley Brice.

• Social Studies 5th Grade: 4th place, Wilson Clifton.

• Fiber Arts Elementary: 5th place, Windsor Farrior.

• Jewelry Elementary: 5th place, Piper Nelson.

• Poetry Elementary: 5th place, Hutchens Glenn.

• Science 4th Grade: 5th place, Oakley Brice.

• Golden Ticket recipients: Camryn Fussell, Molly Hilton, Ella Campbell, Lexi Bass, Jewell Carr, Lexie Sawvel, Mary Willow Rumbold.

The following are those for the Senior Beta Club:

• Color Photography Division I: 1st place, Max Dilello.

• Social Studies 9th Grade: 2nd place, Max Dilello.

• Living Literature: 2nd place, “The Crucible.”

• Character Performance: 3rd place.

• Club Trading Pin: 3rd place.

• Freshman Problem Solving: 3rd place, Amber Jones, Max Dilello, Emma Wells, Maggianna Rivenbark.

• Fiber Arts Division II: 4th place, Jeana Grace Bowker.

• Performing Arts Group: 4th place, “The Little Mermaid.”

• French – State Beta Competition: 5th place, Jeana Grace Bowker.

• Golden Ticket Recipients: Kensley Blanchard, Emma Wells.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Members of the Junior Beta team at Harrells Christian Academy did well at the state convention.

Members of the Junior Beta team at Harrells Christian Academy did well at the state convention. Contributed photo

Contributed photo

The Senior Beta team at Harrells Christian Academy had several winners at the state convention.

The Senior Beta team at Harrells Christian Academy had several winners at the state convention.