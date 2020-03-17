Coronavirus: Governor orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in services at 5 p.m. today

The Associated Press Gov. Roy Cooper has directed restaurants and bars to close dining areas by 5 p.m. today. Takeouts can continue. -

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has directed bars and restaurants to close their dining areas, effective Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Dine-in and takeout can continue.

The governor will be giving a press conference at 2 p.m.

Cooper’s executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers affected by the coronavirus.

