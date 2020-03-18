West Bladen wins Battle of the Books

Contributed photo Members of the winning Battle of the Books team from West Bladen High School are (front, from left) Salma Sandoval Cruz, Neida Romero Pena, Janet Chavez, (back, from left) Tamia Barber, Walter Baxley, Garrison Carr and coach Celeste Lennon. -

DUBLIN — West Bladen High School ruled the Bladen County Schools Battle of the Books.

The team of Tamia Barber, Walter Baxley, Garrison Carr, Salma Sandoval Cruz, Neida Romero Pena and Janet Chavez was coached by Celeste Lennon.

The team is scheduled to compete in the regional round at Hoke County High School on April 30.

