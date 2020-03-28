Coronavirus: Arrest made for coughing ‘at a customer’ in Walmart

BELMONT — Police have arrested a man they accuse of coughing at a customer in a Walmart store and saying he had COVID-19.

Robert Eugene Heffner, 26, of Belmont, was arrested on Friday night. Arrest warrants say Heffner “purposely coughed at a customer” and said he had coronavirus.

“The action could create fear in the customer and the public at large,” the warrant said.

Jail records show that Heffner was charged with misdemeanor counts of a public health violation and failure to comply.

It was unclear if Heffner has the virus.

