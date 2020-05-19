FAYETTEVILLE — The Chemours Co. will not face federal criminal charges for its discharges of GenX into the Cape Fear River.

Chemours made the disclosure in a shareholders filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In it, Bladen County’s second-largest taxpayer said prosecutors informed company officials of the decision in March and were closing the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Environmental Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Justice Department conducted investigations for violations of the federal Clean Water Act. News of the contamination was first reported in June 2017 by the StarNews newspaper in Wilmington probing that city’s source of drinking water.

Since then, advocates have fought with and on behalf of residents here and along the river all the way to Wilmington who say their drinking water was contaminated. Testing has shown the spread of contaminants through the air and in wells at residences in the area near the plant. It has been found as much as 9 miles away on the eastern side of the Cape Fear River, and has been cited in a 2015 water sample taken just above Lock and Dam No. 1 at the southern end of Bladen County.

The company has gone through several steps of litigation, including a consent order with the state in 2018 in which it agreed to pay a $12 million penalty, pay $1 million for investigative costs, and to sharply reduce air emissions of GenX.

During the federal probe, Chemours said it met with prosecutors, responded to subpoenas and provided witnesses for a grand jury and government investigators.

Chemours is in an agreement to study the health risks of releases into the environment of GenX and other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The company has maintained throughout the ordeal it intends to be a leader and good neighbor with its operations.

Part of its response to the June 2017 news was to invest more than $100 million toward emissions control technology. A newly constructed $75 million thermal oxidizer began operating Dec. 27 and has exceeded requirements placed upon it by litigation.

“No other company has demonstrated this type of commitment to reduce PFAS emissions from their manufacturing operations,” plant manager Brian Long said when the thermal oxidizer began operating. “We hope our efforts are a launching point for other PFAS manufacturers to make similar commitments around emissions reduction, and demonstrate to our neighbors how seriously we take their concerns.”

The plant had a 90-day testing period. On March 30, Chemours released a statement saying the thermal oxidizer was controlling the emissions “at an average efficiency exceeding 99.999%.”

“These results surpass the 99.99 percent destruction of PFAS air emissions as required in our consent order agreement with the state of North Carolina and Cape Fear River Watch, and further emphasize our ongoing determination to deliver on our commitments to our community, state and federal regulators and to ourselves,” Long said.

Chemours, located in Bladen County at the Cumberland County line on N.C. 87, had ground-breaking for the facility just before Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging and nonstick coatings. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another PFAS.

The effects of GenX on humans isn’t fully known. State regulation has been evolving.

The company remains under court order to be sure residents have good water, either through a reverse osmosis water filtration system or bottled.

The EPA has said it will create a plan to help communities with monitoring and detecting PFAS pollution.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_chemours-logo.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal