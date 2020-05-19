ELIZABETHTOWN — There is new life in Bladen County today.

And a member of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office provided a valuable assist.

Jasmine Collins, a telecommunicator, was on duty when a 911 call came from the Owen Hill area. A mother-to-be was not going to make it to Bladen County Hospital, or any other, in time to deliver her newborn.

Collins, a release from the Sheriff’s Office says, is trained in emergency medicine guidelines. She talked with the brother of the expectant mother, giving appropriate steps to take in the delivery.

A baby girl was delivered without any problems, the release said.

EMS arrived shortly after and reported mother and child doing fine.

“Jasmine did an outstanding job taking the caller through the process of the delivery and keeping the caller calm during the process,” said Melanie Duncan, her supervisor.

Sheriff Jim McVicker also expressed his gratitude for the work of his team.

“We appreciate the hard work and great job our telecommunicators do on a daily basis with all types of calls,” he said. “Our telecommunicators are the life line between the public, law enforcement, fire and rescue.”

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Jasmine Collins, a telecommunicator trained in emergency medicine guidelines, helped with the delivery of a baby girl Tuesday.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal