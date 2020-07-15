Council to lead charter school in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — Charles Council, who grew up in the White Oak community, has been named the head of Anderson Creek Academy Charter School.

Council, a graduate of UNC Pembroke, has a 41-year career in education, mostly in Cumberland County. From 1979 to 1993, he taught in the Cumberland County Schools system and in the Fort Bragg Schools system. He provided instruction in language arts, social studies and science.

In administration, he’s been at the elementary, middle and junior high schools aboard Fort Bragg from 1993 to 2013. He held educational district positions through the Department of Defense from 2013 to 2020.

He’s also a familiar sight in athletics, having worked as an official with the N.C. High School Athletic Association more than 30 years, and called fast-pitch softball on the collegiate level for 10.