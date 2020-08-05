Road test waivers in effect at DMV

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, the second phase modified version of his original three-part plan to reopen North Carolina three months ago, expires Friday.

If the state moves on to a third phase, a road test waiver under emergency law could be rescinded. These waivers were put in place July 20 using emergency administrative rules language that states “during a pandemic where an executive order is in place, the requirement of a road test may be waived if previous driver training and/or safe driving records can be established.”

Until Cooper moves forward on the third phase, temporary road test waivers are available to drivers needing a Class C license and who meet at least one of the following conditions:

• 1: Turned 18 years old while holding a learner’s permit, and has a supervised driving log demonstrating 60 hours of “behind the wheel” driving. At least 10 of those hours are required to have been during nighttime hours. The driving logs must be signed by the supervising driver(s) who have a valid adult driver’s license issued by the state of North Carolina. Logs must be submitted to NCDMV at the time the driver seeks to obtain a license. The applicant must not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

• 2: Applicant is 18 years or older, held a learner’s permit for 90 days, and has a supervised driving log demonstrating 60 hours of “behind the wheel” driving. At least 10 of those hours are required to have been during nighttime hours. The driving logs must be signed by the supervising driver(s) who have a valid adult driver’s license issued by the state of North Carolina. Logs must be submitted to NCDMV at the time the driver seeks to obtain a license. The applicant must not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

• 3: Applicant is 18 years or older, most recent driver license has not been expired more than one renewal cycle and was in good standing at the time of expiration. For drivers who are 18-65 years old, not expired more than eight years. For drivers who are 66 or older, not expired more than five years.

• 4: Applicant is 18 years or older, and held a license from another state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory. The driver must provide their most recent license and a certified, five-year driving record; and msut not have been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.

All of the potential drivers must have an appointement at a license office. These can be made on the DMV website.

When going to the appointment, applicants should have all required documents, must wear a face covering, and are subject to health screening questions.

