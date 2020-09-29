Several charged at Bladenboro checkpoint

BLADENBORO — A multi-agency law enforcement checkpoint on Sunday yielded multiple charges, a release from the Bladenboro Police Department says.

The sheriff’s offices of Bladen and Robeson counties, the St. Pauls Police Department, the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also participated jointly.

The checkpoint resulted in four drug charges, one possession of a firearm by a felon, one fugitive apprehension, 13 miscellaneous traffic violations, and two child restraint violations.