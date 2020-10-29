Election 2020: Unofficial turnout in Bladen County soars to 51.4 percent

ELIZABETHTOWN — Through reports filed Thursday morning, the state and county say more than 11,000 ballots have been cast in Bladen County.

The total includes 1,148 by mail. The county Board of Elections office provided an update Thursday morning that showed 10,558 votes have been cast at six early voting sites throughout the county, making a total of 11,706.

Unofficially, the county’s voter turnout thus far is 51.4 percent. In the entire 2016 presidential year election, Bladen had 15,892 ballots cast for a turnout of 69.6 percent.

The five-member election board for the county, at its Tuesday absentee by mail meeting, approved envelopes for 196 ballots. Three were not approved.

Totals for the six early voting sites include 4,685 ballots cast in Elizabethtown, 2,182 in Bladenboro, 1,694 in Tar Heel, 772 in Harrells, 620 in East Arcadia and 605 in Clarkton.

Early voting continues today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at each site, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sites are at Bladen County Recreation Department Gym, 803 W. King St., Elizabethtown; old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive, Bladenboro; East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood; Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington School Road, Clarkton; Bay Tree Fire Department, 12717 N.C. 41, Harrells; and Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls at all Bladen precincts and across the state will open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for precinct locations.

The state Board of Elections reported Wednesday the total ballots cast thus far is more than 3.8 million, or 52.7 percent of the state’s registered voters. More than 3 million have been cast at early voting sites, and 852,013 have gone through the mail.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.