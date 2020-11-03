Foundation Church expanding to Warsaw, offerings at Dream Works

ELIZABETHTOWN — Foundation Church has taken another step forward expanding its ministries.

Nearing the one-year anniversary of taking over the county’s only indoor fitness facility, the church has partnered with Warsaw Presbyterian Church in Duplin County to begin Hope For Warsaw. Brian DiCicco, associate pastor and Warsaw campus pastor, said the move came about in part because Warsaw Presbyterian was seeking to add a contemporary type of service.

“We’re branching out,” DiCicco said Monday. “We’ll use the fellowship hall that is behind their sanctuary.”

The church is at 203 E. Hill St. Foundation’s worship pastor there is Blake Davis, who was called to the position just last month.

For Foundation, it’s another step of many in less than five years of existence. The church founded with 42 charter members first gathered in the Rev. Jason Williams’ house in May 2016 but within weeks outgrew his place and headed for the zumba room of what was then Health Works.

In January, the church took over the fitness center, renamed it Dream Works as a nonprofit mission, and put into place members from the elder board forming a Board of Directors that owns and operates the facility at 1001 W. Broad St. Williams said then there were visions for the future to include fitness, but also education and support for the community.

“One of the things we want to be able to do in a time such as our nation and our society is in, is to spread hope,” Williams said. “We’re excited to see the potential and the lives that are being impacted already even in the midst of a pandemic. We’re seeing releief coming to families, whether it’s food distributed, or homes repaired, or counseling.”

DiCicco said Dream Works has added EduCare, a limited time help for parents providing an alternative educational child care strategy for their kids in grades K-12. And Dream Works Academy has several outreaches to include tutoring, a STEM lab, business development assistance, GED training, mentoring, sports camps and support groups.

The business development includes assistance in branding, website design and social media. Shelley Dove, who came on board about six months ago, leads the effort.

Williams teaches a career readiness course.

DiCicco’s wife, Lindsey, is the creative artist director for Foundation and its ministries. Her talents are reflected on brochures, social media and the church’s website. The husband and wife team have been part of the church’s mission as staff members for most of its existence.

Foundation also continues to be the backbone of Bladen Disaster Relief Team, which was born of a need following Hurricane Florence two years ago. It has provided more than $200,000 in assistance in the past year alone through home repairs and food distribution.

“Even with all of the parts going on, it’s still a drop in the bucket for our vision for the community,” DiCicco said. “Jason has a lot of ways, a lot of ideas to help people.”

All total, the church has nine full-time staff, 19 total staff, plus a Bladen Community College intern and two high school students working through the Bladen Occupational School, a part of Bladen County Schools.

Williams said the church is sincerely thankful for the county “accepting and allowing us” to offer programs, and then becoming involved in them. It’s a chance to impact lives, to spread the word of Jesus.

“We met with staff this morning,” Williams said, “and I told them, when it comes to passion and being excited, I’m as excited as I’ve ever been. We’ve got a big team to accomplish a big vision.”

DiCicco said the church and its branches want to be adjustable to the changing needs of the community.

“We looking for ways to help people,” he said, “in all aspects of their lives.”

