Bladen’s election board staff sending out mailers

ELIZABETHTOWN — Staff at the Bladen County Board of Elections are sending out two mailers in the coming weeks.

One is because of having no contact with registered voters for an extended period of time, and the other is related to a change of address. Chris Williams, the staff director, updated four of five board members on the process in a telephonic meeting Tuesday.

Michael Aycock, a Republican, was the lone member not attending.

“These mailings are pre-addressed,” Williams said. “If voters doesn’t respond in 30 days, or have no contact with the Board of Elections, the voter’s record will be made inactive. An inactive voter is still a registered voter.”

And, if the voter goes to vote in the next election, they will be allowed and their record changed to reflect active.

The change of address mailer gives voters 30 days to respond as well.

Williams said he’ll begin moving forward toward November’s municipal elections by checking with towns to see if they wish to be included in early voting. The majority did not in 2019’s cycle.

Board members did not bring up any new business. They next convene on Feb. 9.

