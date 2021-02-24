Pressure of courts, General Assembly force change from governor

RALEIGH — Kids can see their parents in the stands.

Small businesses, like fitness centers and bars, have a chance to begin the long road to fiscal recovery.

Facing the prospect that the courts and Republican lawsuits, along with the weight of bills from the General Assembly, would get the credit for reopening North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday finally made his most significant move away from being so restrictive during the coronavirus pandemic. His executive order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday lasts four weeks, lifts the daily curfew, increases limits on outdoor and indoor gatherings, and opens a number of places in the entertainment industry.

High school football opens this week, though games for East Bladen and West Bladen have been postponed. Cooper’s order says 30 percent of the facility’s stated fire capacity or seven guests for every 1,000 square feet is permitted. Indoors, places with under 5,000 capacity can have up to 250. The numbers don’t include players, coaches, officials and other game-day personnel.

Outdoor parades, street fairs and festivals are subject to the mass gathering limit of 50, a release says. Concerts and other events at outdoor venues for live performances are subject to 30 percent occupancy, or seven guests per 1,000 square feet.

Fifty-percent capacity limits are in place for restaurants; breweries, wineries and distilleries; recreation places such as bowling, skating and rock climbing; outdoor areas of amusement parks; fitness and physical activity facilities such as gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers; pools; museums and aquariums; retail businesses; and salons, personal care and grooming businesses.

Thirty-percent capacity limits are in place for bars; meeting, reception and conference spaces; lounges and night clubs; auditoriums, arenas and other venues for live performances; indoor areas of amusement parks; sports arenas and fields, including professional, collegiate and amateur; movie theaters; and gaming facilities.

The limit for indoor facilities with more than 5,000 people is 15 percent of capacity.

The executive order, No. 195, was announced on the first day teachers were enabled to get vaccinations — even ahead of senior citizens 65-and-up yet to get their shots.

“Keep wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands,” cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “We’ve seen in the past how fragile progress can be, so we need to keep protecting each other while we get everyone a spot to get their shot.”

A bill to reopen schools with bipartisan support has passed both chambers of the General Assembly. It’s idled on Cooper’s desk for days. He’s got through Saturday to sign it, or it becomes law without his signature. He has said it doesn’t follow Health Department protocols or preserve the ability of local authorities to respond to emergencies.

With the new guidelines, Carolina and Duke could — if school officials decide to — play next Saturday night in the Smith Center in front of about 3,200 fans. This year, Carolina has allowed in families only and Duke hasn’t allowed in anybody at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The ACC Tournament in Greensboro the following week could get in about 3,100 fans.

The NHL Carolina Hurricanes are expected to make about 2,900 tickets available.

“We’re sticking with the science and data,” Cooper said. “That is what has told us to ease these restrictions the way we have.”

A statement from state House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, said the legislature was “encouraged that the intent and action of the General Assembly has led the governor in this direction since we returned to session, as lawmakers answered to our constiuents all across this state who believe that we need to be safely reopening schools and businesses.”

