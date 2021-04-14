WHITE LAKE — Commissioners Tim Blount and Dean Hilton asked Tuesday that the town pursue ownership of White Lake.

Once known as the nation’s safest beach, and the biggest tourism draw in Bladen County, ownership is currently held by the state of North Carolina. Sean Martin, the town administrator, agreed to move the request forward.

• What happened: Also in the regularly scheduled meeting, held via the internet application Zoom, a public hearing was held in connection to Harry’s RV Park at 1611 White Lake Drive. Owners John H. Womble Jr., Mollie Owen and Hilton — who was recused from participation — plan to construct and operate an overnight RV park.

A campground can be permitted, per the White Lake Zoning Ordinance. It is in a business district.

The hearing lasted about a minute, and had no speakers.

• Scientific advisory group: Discussion of lake ownership came up during Dr. Diane Lauritsen’s presentation, which included an update from the scientific advisory group. Hilton asked for town representation, other than Lauritsen, who is a part-time employee.

• Said it: “We’ve had discussion with the state folks in the past. I don’t have a good read on what they would or would not do at this time. If the board wants us to pursue that, we can look at it,” said Mayor Goldston Womble, in response to a request for the town to take ownership of the lake.

• Multi-use path: The project has stalled, with phases two and three on deck. The holdup is getting back a town audit so any request to borrow money for the project can be approved by the state’s Local Government Commission.

Also, lumber prices for the boardwalk portion of the second phase are skyrocketing.

• Next: The meeting was adjourned to Thursday at 5:30 p.m., again by Zoom, so that action on the public hearing can be taken. When meetings happen virtually, per state law enacted in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a 24-hour window afterward so that public comment can be given to the respective government board.

