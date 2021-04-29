ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has more than 10,000 people at least partially vaccinated.

The new numbers Thursday are from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The county Health Department said in its report 59 people are considered to have active cases, and the number of hospitalized has risen to four.

Gov. Roy Cooper remained steadfast this week in saying that the number of people vaccinated — he’s looking for two-thirds at least partially vaccinated — is what will determine if the state lessens more restrictions on June 1.

There were 13 new cases added on Thursday and six recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,224 cases and 3,124 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 27.4 percent of the county and 31.4 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 8,967 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,223 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,291,486 people fully vaccinated and 4,064,122 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,083 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 784 in Bladenboro; 416 in Clarkton; 347 in East Arcadia; 174 in White Oak; 161 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,631 deaths, up 12 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 967,521 cases, up 1,985.

• 1,137 hospitalized, up 20.

• 12,365,675 tests, up 43,250.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 854 deaths and 63,252 cases. Cumberland has 299 deaths and 27,804 cases; Robeson has 228 deaths and 16,215 cases; Columbus has 150 deaths and 6,271 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,819 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,293 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,522 deaths and 71,832 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 133 nursing homes, 68 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, and two in Cumberland.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 81 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,836) and 46.5 percent of the cases (449,896).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 939 deaths and 109,373 positive cases, Gaston County has 420 deaths and 26,133 cases, Rowan County has 300 deaths and 16,550 cases, Cabarrus County has 251 deaths and 21,416 cases, and Union County has 215 deaths and 23,934 cases — a total of 2,125 deaths and 197,406 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 720 deaths and 85,752 cases, Durham County has 218 deaths and 24,716 cases, Johnston County has 210 deaths and 20,995 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,467 cases — a total of 1,249 deaths and 139,930 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 680 deaths and 46,364 cases, Forsyth County has 373 deaths and 35,199 cases, Randolph County has 224 deaths and 14,827 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,170 cases — a total of 1,462 deaths and 112,560 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.2 million confirmed cases and 574,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 18.3 million.

There have been more than 149.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.1 million deaths.

