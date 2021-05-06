BATON ROUGE, La. — Two people from Bladen County have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are Campbell University’s Abigail Cooley of Bladenboro and Andrew Trexler of Elizabethtown.

A release says approximately 30,000 students, faculty and professional staff and alumni are initiated each year. It is invitation only, and requires approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees can also qualify.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.