Coronavirus: Just 20 cases so far this month

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County loggged three recoveries and six coronavirus cases on Thursday, the county Health Department says.

Two people are hospitalized among 55 cases considered active. The county has had 20 cases in the first six days of reports this month coming off an April with only 123 — lowest since May of a year ago when the pandemic was in its infancy.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 41 deaths, 3,250 cases and 3,154 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 28.6 percent of the county and 34 percent of the state, the Department of Health and Human Services says. There are 9,359 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 10,505 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 3,561,447 people fully vaccinated and 4,160,462 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,089 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 798 in Bladenboro; 417 in Clarkton; 350 in East Arcadia; 177 in White Oak; 163 in Tar Heel; 88 in Council; and 64 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 12,738 deaths, up 17 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 978,566 cases, up 1,798.

• 1,031 hospitalized, up 31.

• 12,589,041 tests, up 42,442.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 862 deaths and 64,303 cases. Cumberland has 300 deaths and 28,383 cases; Robeson has 234 deaths and 16,342 cases; Columbus has 151 deaths and 6,308 cases; Sampson has 108 deaths and 7,891 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,379 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,547 deaths and 72,169 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 138 nursing homes, 74 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, five in Pender, and one each in Bladen, Sampson and Columbus.

Robeson has four clusters, two in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 83 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (4,881) and 46.5 percent of the cases (455,233).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 946 deaths and 110,982 positive cases, Gaston County has 423 deaths and 26,392 cases, Rowan County has 301 deaths and 16,730 cases, Cabarrus County has 252 deaths and 21,693 cases, and Union County has 217 deaths and 24,172 cases — a total of 2,139 deaths and 199,969 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 723 deaths and 86,664 cases, Durham County has 219 deaths and 25,000 cases, Johnston County has 217 deaths and 21,328 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,510 cases — a total of 1,260 deaths and 141,502 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 698 deaths and 46,902 cases, Forsyth County has 374 deaths and 35,546 cases, Randolph County has 225 deaths and 14,939 cases, and Davidson County has 185 deaths and 16,375 cases — a total of 1,482 deaths and 113,762 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 32.5 million confirmed cases and 579,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 21 million.

There have been more than 155.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten