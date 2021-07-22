Blood donation could put Bladen County student into a new car; drawing is Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — A Bladen County student could be put into a new car by a Fayetteville dealership.

Students in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett and Hoke counties are eligible and could be chosen if they donate blood before Monday. The eligibility extends to public, private, virtual or homeschool high school students in the counties. Powers Swain Chevrolet, 4709 Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville, is supplying the car.

For those who donate, a random winner will be chosen on Monday. Official rules are available at the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center, where blood donations can be made.

The Blood Donor Center is at Bordeaux Shopping Center, which is in the 1700 block of Owen Drive across from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Other places to donate can be found at savingliveslocally.org.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 910-615-LIFE.

