Red Cross needs volunteers, donors; has blood drives set up not far away

FAYETTEVILLE — Red Cross officials are seeking volunteers for the hurricane season and blood donors for everyday needs.

In a release, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina noted the number of named storms already formed. What’s left of Fred and emerging Grace are being monitored this weekend.

“There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” Barry Porter said. “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”

Volunteers help in disaster shelters. The duties are numerous, including reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory and information collection to name several. Professional licensure positions are also needed, such as registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, licensed vocational nurse, advanced practice registered nurse, nurse practitioner, emergency medical technician, paramedic, doctors of medicine, doctors of osteopathic medicine, and physician’s assistant.

To volunteer, email ENCRecruit@redcross.org.

Blood and platelet donors are needed. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App; going to RedCrossBlood.org; calling 800-RED CROSS, which is 800-733-2767; or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

There is an incentive in August of a free four-month trial offer to Apple Music for new subscribers only. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat for more information.

The following are upcoming blood drive locations:

• Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Bill Sapp Rec Center, 1100 N. Cedar St., Lumberton.

• Aug. 26, 2 to 6:30 p.m.: Whiteville United Methodist Church, 902 Pinckney St., Whiteville.