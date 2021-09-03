Trail is celebrating 44 years with unique offering

RALEIGH — Celebrating its 44th birthday, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail has a September offering for those willing to do the 44 Mile Challenge.

Walk or hike 44 miles anywhere on the trail during the month, and become entered for one of six prize packs from REI. Participants with the highest total mileage also receive a special prize.

Eligibility is for miles done by foot. Paddling and biking are not eligible for this challenge. Details and ways to plan excurions are at mountainstoseatrail.org.

There is also a fundraiser. Those giving $44 get a MST patch, and those raising $440 or more receive a personalized pottery mug.