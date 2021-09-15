Poll worker changes, confirmations made by elections board

ELIZABETHTOWN — More poll workers were put into place on Tuesday by the local election board for the municipal elections this fall.

Three changes were made by the Bladen County Board of Elections for personnel previously passed at its last meeting in August. These are for Election Day on Nov. 2.

In addition, the board of three Democrats and two Republicans led by chairwoman Louella Thompson confirmed six poll workers for the early voting period.

The board briefly discussed the recent litigation involving felons’ eligibility to vote. There has been a period, less than two weeks, where felons who had done all but pay fines and fees could register; those who did register during that time remain eligible, but no others can register now.

The panel also agreed to meet for absentee ballots three times rather than five. Those meeting dates are Oct. 19, Oct. 26, and Nov. 1.

The board spent more than half of its meeting discussing an email exchange involving it, legal counsel for the board, and the county commissioners. There was no action taken.

There was one request from the public to address the board, but it was denied by Thompson. There was no invitation to the public for comment at any point during the nearly hour-long meeting.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.