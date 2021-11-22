ELIZABETHTOWN — The Christmas parade in Elizabethtown, part of the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration, needs more entries.

The deadline for registration has been extended to Tuesday, a release from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says. Registration forms are available at http://elizabethtownwhitelake.com/christmas, or by visiting the chamber office at 207 E. Broad St. Call 910-862-4368 for more information.

The theme is “Our Future Looks Bright.”

The parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.