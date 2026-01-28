SOUTHPORT — Senior Tylik McCall poured in 25 points Tuesday night as West Bladen’s Knights defeated South Brunswick 73-59 in boys’ basketball action and stretched their Southeastern Conference lead to two games.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights (14-5, 5-0 Southeastern) ran their winning streak to seven and will entertain Whiteville on Friday. South Brunswick (11-6, 3-2 Southeastern) dropped into a three-way for second with Whiteville and Fairmont.

McCall connected on 10 of 19 shots from the field, drained four 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Jackson Pait fired in 14 points, including a pair of 3-balls, dished out five assists and snatched six rebounds.

Jamari Adams-Peterson tossed in 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting including a trio of 3-balls and came up with four steals. Kendell Lessane pumped in 5 of 6 shots from the field, including a 3-ball, for 11 points and pulled down four rebounds.

The Knight defense forced 19 turnovers and totaled 11 steals. The taller Cougars made 24 of their 40 shots in the paint (60%), but were 3-for-22 (2-for-14 from 3) 14% from outside the paint.

West Bladen made 12 of their 38 3-point shots (31%) and held their own on the boards, suffering only a 35-33 deficit.

In the girls’ game, Meryn Deutsch and Adyson Bell combined for 52 points to lead South Brunswick to a 63-18 victory over West Bladen.

The Knights (4-12, 2-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Deutsch poured in 30 points — 20 in the first half — as the Cougars (11-2, 4-1 Southeastern) raced to a 44-13 halftime lead. Bell fired in four 3-point shots and finished with 22 points.

Senior Kali Allen buried a trio of 3-point shots and scored all 11 of her points for West in the opening half.

In the junior varsity boys’ game, Isaiah Minus fired in 12 of his team-high 21 points in overtime to lead West Bladen to an 85-81 victory over South Brunswick.

It was the seventh straight win for Coach Matt Hill’s Knights (10-3, 5-0 Southeastern), who are in first place and hold a two-game lead in the conference.

Minus drained a pair of 3-pointers and a trio of other baskets in the extra period. Sincere McKinley bombed in another 3-ball during the 15-11 winning run.

Jace Lesane rang up 17 points to follow Minus on the Knight scoring list. Gaston Russ was right behind him with 16 points, McKinley finished with 12 points,

The Knights overcame a 47-point performance by South’s Banks Lucas, who had four 3-pointers, 13 two-pointers and nine free throws.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST BLADEN 73, SOUTH BRUNSWICK 59

West Bladen (73) — Jackson Pait 14, Demarion Bryant 5, Tylik McCall 25, Kendell Lessane 11, Keonta Hill, Jaquan Lesane 3, Jamari Adams-Peterson 13, Carnell Lewis, Isaiah Robinson, Cyncere Jessup 2, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding.

South Brunswick (59) — Jaxon Wallace 11, Cam Howard 4, Julian Simmons 4, Jayden Rossi 6, Jacob Sherrod 2, Landon Hardy 3, Tripp Cable, Peyton Gordinier, Edward Young 12, Jayden Daniels 17.

VARSITY GIRLS: SOUTH BRUNSWICK 63, WEST BLADEN 18

West Bladen (18) — Hadley Dove 3, Amiya McCarty 4, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew, Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 11, Logan Powers, Natalee Sykes, Lauryn Lesane, Abigail Dicicco, Domonique Blackwell.

South Brunswick (63) — Macy Barker 1, Lilliana Triplett, Meryn Deutsch 30, Boston Olvey, Chelsy Jones 2, Lauren Morris, Adyson Bell 22, Gracin Johnson 4, Aubree Adams 3, Makia Cousart, Vivian Cruz 1. Makhia Cousart, Addison Fitzhugh.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 85, SOUTH BRUNSWICK 81 (OT)

West Bladen (85) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause 4, Jace Lesane 17, Isaiah Minus 21, Nehemiah Cardona, Gaston Russ 16, Isaiah Lloyd, Sincere McKinley 12, Mark’kus Bass 4, Shyron Thompson 7, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillan 2, Jeremiah Bryan 2, Rylan Bordeaux 2.

South Brunswick (81) — Jose Reyna 13, Will Whitt, Banks Lucas 47, Tim Walcott 2, Brayden Tooley-Smith, William Floyd 4, Christian Woolum 6, Lloyd Hendricks 2, Brayden Jones 7.

