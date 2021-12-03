ELIZABETHTOWN — Gift cards of $100 will be offered for those coming to get vaccinations at an event Dec. 11, a release from Bladen County commissioner Arthur Bullock says.

It happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cogdell Enterprise, 418 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown.

The release says Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The provider administering the vaccines is not listed in the release.

The $100 gift cards is for children and adults who receive their initial vaccination. There will be $10 gift cards for anyone taking a COVID-19 test.

The release says, “Santa will make a surprise visit.”

Sponsorship is being provided by the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.