ELIZABETHTOWN — Gift cards of $100 will be offered for those coming to get vaccinations at an event Dec. 11, a release from Bladen County commissioner Arthur Bullock says.
It happens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cogdell Enterprise, 418 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown.
The release says Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The provider administering the vaccines is not listed in the release.
The $100 gift cards is for children and adults who receive their initial vaccination. There will be $10 gift cards for anyone taking a COVID-19 test.
The release says, “Santa will make a surprise visit.”
Sponsorship is being provided by the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.
This story authored by the Bladen Journal.