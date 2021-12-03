BLADENBORO — Scholarships were awarded to eight youth at the 21st annual Shipman Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser at St. James AME Zion Church.

There have been 127 scholarships awarded since 2002 through the fund for youth from Bladen and Columbus counties. This year’s $500 scholarship recipients were:

• Devin Bowen, freshman at N.C. A&T, majoring in business administration, parents are Ulaundra Hall and Terry Bowen, graduate of East Bladen.

• Dimyra Cokley, freshman at N.C. Central, majoring in nurse practioner; parent is Leenita Sutton; graduate of East Columbus.

• Kymora Darcuiel, freshman at UNC Pembroke, majoring in nursing; parent is Eloise Darcuiel; graduate of East Bladen.

• A’yanna Gore, freshman at East Carolina, majoring in sports studies; parents are Miranda and Derrick Wilson; graduate of West Bladen.

• Jashaun Hawkins, freshman at Kentucky Christian University, majoring in mechanical engineering; parents are Latrisha and James Hawkins; graduate of Southern High School.

• Tatianna McElveen, freshman at N.C. A&T, majoring in environmental systems; parents are Ilka and Freddie McElveen; graduate of East Bladen.

• RaSean McKoy, freshman at East Carolina, majoring in biology/exercise physiology; parents are Tasha and Sean McKoy; graduate of East Bladen.

• Mia Quarles, freshman at N.C. A&T, majoring in nursing; parents are Michelle and Eugene Quarles; graduate of Whiteville.

Thedosia Matrice Williams was the mistress of ceremonies and introduced by her son, Eliya Best. Williams is care coordinator with the Sandhill Center in Greensboro.

The memorial honors William Dewey Shipman Sr., Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman, William Dewey Shipman Jr., Dr. Andrakeia Shipman and Raunchy Wendell Shipman.

This year’s ceremony was held in drive-thru fashion, due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was organized by the committee of Norma Martin, Albert Roseboro, Dianne Bellamy, the Rev. Viola L. Freeman, and chairwoman Willa Dean Shipman Williams. The committee expressed gratitude to all the patrons and contributors.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.