ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Whiteville 58-45 in nonconference girls high school basketball Friday evening.

The Lady Eagles remained unbeaten through five games. They visit Gray’s Creek on Monday, and Whiteville next Friday.

Junior AnnaGrey Heustess, on her birthday, had career highs of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Maya McDonald scored 13 points and logged 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Senior Alexus Mitchell added 13 points and junior Maegan Burney 10 points.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.