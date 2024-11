BLADENBORO — West Bladen topped West Columbus 35-18 in nonconference girls high school basketball on Friday evening.

The Lady Knights won their second straight to move to 3-1 this season. Next up is a trip to Whiteville on Monday, at home with Lakewood on Wednesday and at East Columbus next Friday.

Sophomore Megan Pait scored 10 points to lead the victors. Sophomore Mallory Bryan added six.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.