Shaw joins Southeastern Health Center Clarkton

CLARKTON — Blake Allen Shaw has joined Southeastern Health Center Clarkton, a facility in the UNC Health Southeastern network.

Shaw, an Elizabethtown resident, earned degrees from UNC Wilmington. Her master’s was in nursing-family nurse practitioner in 2020, and his undergrad was in nursing in December 2015.

She previously worked with Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular as well as the telemetry unit at UNC Health Southeastern.

Southeastern Health Center Clarkton is located at 9858 N. Lathan St. Call 910-647-1503 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.