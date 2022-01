ELIZABETHTOWN — Jones Lake State Park will be the new voting precinct location for the central district in Bladen County.

The five-member Board of Elections approved a resolution at its Tuesday meeting for the move. Previously, voters had gone to the Bladen County Shrine Club in the 2000 block of N.C. 242.

The state park location is just down the road at 4117 N.C. 242.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.