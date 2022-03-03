Schools celebrate

special week

LUMBERTON — Several schools participated in Read Across America Week this week through activities to promote literacy.

Events, which began Monday, included readings of books by the late Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss. The author would have been 118 on Wednesday, which is celebrated as National Read Across America Day.

Schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County received readers throughout the week including Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability at PSRC. Locklear could be seen Wednesday at Magnolia Elementary School reading to children as he wore a large white and red striped hat.

***

Burn ban

gets lifted

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s fire marshal has lifted the countywide burn ban.

The burn ban was put in place Friday at 5 p.m., according to Stephanie Chavis, county fire marshal and director of Emergency Management.

“The burn ban for Lumberton and Robeson County was lifted at noon today,” according to information released Wednesday by the city of Lumberton’s 911 Emergency Services.

However, conditions remained dry in the county, according to Lumberton’s 911 Emergency Services statement.

“Outside fires may be hard to contain in windy conditions,” the statement reads in part.

***

Two-day festival

set to kick off

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Road Runners’ two-day Rumba on the Lumber festival, one of Downtown Lumberton’s largest events, is set to begin Friday with some dinner and dancing.

But perhaps one of the biggest events will be the annual chili cookoff.

The Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cook-Off will be Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public entrance fee is $5 and includes tasting all the chili offered and two adult beverages for those who are 21 or older before March 4, 2001.

Described as the “best chili cook-off in the Carolinas” by organizers, the chili contest offers more than 12 prize categories including Best Tasting, Strangest Ingredient and Spiciest among others.

***

Students attend

DECA competition

CLINTON — A number of Clinton High School students attended NC State DECA competition on Feb. 25 in Greensboro. Students had to take a 100-question test and complete two role plays in their area.

All students reached proficiency and received pins.

Those who attended were: Ridge Warren, Andy Underwood, Connor Melenas, James Darden, Kamryn McCalop, Bianca Serrano, Kate Randleman, Emma Mitchell and Erica Pooe.

From Champion Media reports